Colts Waive CB Isaiah Rodgers & DE Rashod Berry

The Colts announced on Thursday they have waived CB Isaiah Rodgers and DE Rashod Berry.

We have waived DE Rashod Berry and CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) June 29, 2023

Both players just received indefinite suspensions of at least a year for violating the NFL’s gambling policy.

Colts GM Chris Ballard released the following statement:

“The integrity of the game is of the utmost importance. As an organization we will continue to educate our players, coaches, and staff on the policies in place and the significant consequences that may occur with violations.”

Rodgers, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Colts back in 2020. He signed a four-year contract with the team and is in the third year of the agreement.

In 2022, Rodgers appeared in 15 games for the Colts and recorded 34 tackles, a forced fumble, a recovery and three pass defenses.

Berry, 26, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State in 2020. He played both tight end and defensive end in college for the Buckeyes.

New England waived Berry coming out of the preseason and he landed on the practice squad. He bounced back and forth between the active roster and practice squad a couple of times. The Patriots elected to waive Berry during camp in 2021 and he caught on with the Lions.

Berry was waived again and signed to the practice squad, bouncing on and off before ending up on the active roster to close the season. Detroit re-signed him for the 2022 season but waived him in May. He was claimed by the Jaguars.

The Jaguars waived Berry coming out of the preseason but brought him back to the practice squad later on during the season. The Colts signed him to their active roster at the end of the season.

For his career, Berry has appeared in eight games for the Patriots and Lions and recorded four total tackles.