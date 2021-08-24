Colts Waive K Eddy Pineiro

According to Adam Schefter, the Colts are waiving K Eddy Pineiro.

Pineiro had been in Indianapolis competing with Rodrigo Blankenship for the starting job.

Even though he’s apparently failed to beat out Blankenship, Pineiro should be able to catch on with another team, as there are a few that need help at kicker.

Pineiro, 25, wound up signing on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Florida in 2018. He was, unfortunately, placed on injured reserve with a groin injury coming out of the preseason and missed the entire year.

The Raiders traded him during the offseason to the Bears and he was named the winner of the team’s kicking competition that summer. He missed the entire 2020 season with another groin injury.

The Colts signed Pineiro to a one-year deal for the 2021 season.

In 2019, Pineiro appeared in all 16 games for the Bears and made 23-28 field-goal attempts (82.1 percent) and converted 27-29 extra points.