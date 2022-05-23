Colts Waive QB James Morgan

The Indianapolis Colts announced Monday that they’ve waived QB James Morgan to make room for QB Nick Foles.

The Colts’ quarterback room now consists of Matt Ryan, Foles, Sam Ehlinger and Jack Coan.

Morgan, 25, was a two-year starter at Florida International after transferring from Bowling Green. The Jets selected him with the No. 125 pick in the fourth round in 2020.

Morgan was entering the second year of a four-year, $4,010,264 rookie contract that included a $715,264 signing bonus when the Jets waived him coming out of the preseason. From there, he had a brief stint on both the Panthers’ and Steelers’ practice squads before recently returning to the Jets for a week.

The Colts signed Morgan to their practice squad last season.

During his four-year college career, Morgan recorded 699 completions on 1,221 pass attempts (57.2 percent) for 8,654 yards, 65 touchdowns, and 34 interceptions.