Colts Waive RB Max Borghi

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Wednesday they have waived undrafted rookie RB Max Borghi.

The move corresponds to the addition of RB Phillip Lindsay and frees up space on the roster.

Borghi, 22, was twice named honorable mention All-Pac 12 and led Washington State in rushing in 2019 and 2021.

He signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft.

During his four-year college career, Borghi appeared in 39 games for Washington State with 28 starts. He recorded 369 rush attempts for 2,158 yards (5.8 YPC) and 32 touchdowns, as well as 156 receptions for 1,134 yards and nine more touchdowns.