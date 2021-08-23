Colts Waive Three Players

The Colts announced they have waived DT Joey Ivie, LB Skai Moore and TE Andrew Vollert.

We have waived DT Joey Ivie, LB Skai Moore and TE Andrew Vollert.https://t.co/Qy7KuA1zfe — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 23, 2021

Ivie, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2017. He was waived at the start of the regular season and later signed to the Falcons’ practice squad.

Atlanta brought Ivie back on a futures contract in 2018 before waiving him with an injury settlement. After a brief stint with the Seahawks, he joined the Chiefs and returned to Kansas City on a futures contract for 2019.

Ivie was on and off of the Chiefs’ active roster before signing on to the Titans’ practice squad and then to the active roster. He was cut again coming out of training camp and landed with the Browns.

In 2019, Ivie has appeared in eight games for the Chiefs and Titans while recording two tackles and no sacks.

Moore, 26, signed on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina back in May of 2018. He’s bounced on and off their active roster over the course of the past two seasons.

He opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, Moore has appeared in 10 NFL games over his first two seasons and recorded four total tackles.

During his college career, Moore recorded 351 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss, five sacks, 14 interceptions, six pass defenses, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and scored one defensive touchdown.