Colts Waive UDFA LB Anthony Butler

The Colts announced on Tuesday they have waived LB Anthony Butler.

Butler had just signed with Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent a few days ago and had taken part in the team’s rookie minicamp.

Butler, 6-1, 222 pounds, was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Liberty following the 2021 NFL Draft.

During his college career, Butler recorded 213 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions and 10 pass defenses in 46 career games.