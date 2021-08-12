Colts Waive WR Gary Jennings From IR With Settlement

The Indianapolis Colts officially waived WR Gary Jennings from injured reserve with a settlement on Thursday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Jennings, 24, was drafted by the Seahawks out of West Virginia in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,230,930 with a $710,930 signing bonus.

The Seahawks elected to waive Jennings, and the Dolphins claimed him. He was later placed on injured reserve by the Dolphins and they then opted to waive him during the 2020 season.

From there, Jenning signed on with the Colts this past January before recently being waived with an injury designation.

In 2019, Jennings appeared in one game for the Miami Dolphins but was unable to record any statistics.