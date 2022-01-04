Colts Waived LB Malik Jefferson

The Indianapolis Colts announced they waived LB Malik Jefferson off their active roster.

We have waived LB Malik Jefferson. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 4, 2022

Jefferson, 25, is a former third-round pick by the Bengals back in 2017. He agreed to a four-year, $3,383,728 contract that includes a $923,728 signing bonus.

The Bengals waived Jefferson last year and he was later claimed by the Browns. He had a brief stint with the Chargers before catching on with the Titans.

From there, Jefferson returned to the Chargers a few weeks into the regular season last year and was eventually promoted to the active roster. Los Angeles released him back in March and he caught on with the Colts.

In 2021, Jefferson appeared in one game for the Colts but didn’t record a statistic.