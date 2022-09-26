Colts Worked Out CB Ryan Smith

The Indianapolis Colts hosted CB Ryan Smith for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

Smith, 29, was drafted by the Buccaneers in the fourth round of the 2016 draft out of North Carolina Central. He signed a four-year, $2.932 million contract with a $592,160 signing bonus.

Tampa Bay re-signed Smith to a one-year, $1.75 million contract back in 2020 before joining the Chargers on a one-year deal the following season.

Smith became an unrestricted free agent in March.

In 2021, Smith appeared in four games for the Chargers and recorded five tackles and no interceptions.