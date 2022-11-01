Colts Worked Out Five Defensive Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Colts brought in five defensive players for workouts on Tuesday including DT Jullian Taylor and DB Kevin Toliver.

The full list of players includes:

DB Benjie Franklin DB Tim Harris DB Chris Steele DT Jullian Taylor DB Kevin Toliver

Taylor, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the 49ers back in 2018. He finished his four-year, $2.55 million rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

He tore his ACL in 2019 and hasn’t appeared in a game since then.

In 2019, Taylor appeared in six games for the 49ers and recorded nine tackles, no sacks, a fumble recovery and a pass defense.

Toliver, 26, originally signed on with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of LSU back in 2018. Chicago cut him loose in September of 2020 and signed to the Broncos’ practice squad.

He bounced on and off Denver’s practice squad before signing with the Ravens’ taxi squad in November of last year. Baltimore re-signed him to a futures deal back in January but was cut loose in May.

In 2020, Toliver appeared in two games for the Broncos and recorded three total tackles and no interceptions.