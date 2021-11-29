Colts Worked Out Five Players

The Indianapolis Colts have brought five free agents in for workouts, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

WR Johnnie Dixon WR Juwan Green WR Chad Hansen QB Kyle Sloter WR Isaiah Zuber

Sloter, 27, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Colorado back in 2017. He was set to make base salaries of $465,000 and $555,000 over the first two years of the contract when the Broncos cut him loose.

From there, Sloter had brief stints with the Vikings, Cardinals and Lions before the Bears signed him to their practice squad in November of last year. The Raiders signed him to a futures deal back in January but cut him loose in April. Sloter then came back and joined the Raiders practice squad again in September, but was ultimately released in October.

During his college career at Southern Mississippi and Northern Colorado, Sloter appeared in 34 games and completed 198 passes on 320 attempts (61.9 percent) for 2,656 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Hansen, 26, was drafted in the fourth round by the Jets in 2017 out of California. He was entering the second year of his four-year rookie contract worth $2,819,648 when the Jets waived him as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit.

The Patriots claimed Hansen off of waivers shortly after. From there, he had brief stints with the Broncos, Titans, and Saints before the Texans claimed him off waivers in 2019. Houston elected to waive him this offseason.

The Lions had signed Hansen to a contract in June, but was ultimately waived with an injury settlement by the team in August.

In 2020, Hansen appeared in five games for the Texans and caught 17 passes for 236 yards receiving and one touchdown.