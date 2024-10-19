AFC Notes: DeAndre Hopkins, Will Levis, Anthony Richardson, Colts, Titans

Colts

Colts QB Anthony Richardson said he’s able to play without any concern after recovering from his oblique injury.

“I’m able to move better, without any worries,” Richardson said, via PFT. “Just confident in all of the movements, throwing the ball — confident with that. Then just running around out there practicing, I’m confident with all that. So, I’d probably say that’s the biggest difference.”

Richardson said they are making sure he can practice at full speed throughout the week and he’s clear of suffering any setbacks.

“As of now, I think I’m pretty good,” Richardson said. “We’re just making sure and hoping that when I am out there competing full-speed at practice, nothing sets me back. So, that’s pretty much the only concerns right there — making sure I’m good throughout the week just running.”

Richardson doesn’t feel pressure to start a winning streak and is treating Week 7 like any other game.

“We just try to treat every week the same,” Richardson said. “Despite what happened in the previous weeks, we’re just trying to be 1-0 each week. So, I don’t think I’m pressing to try to string any W’s together. I just want to do my part for the team, making sure I’m doing it the best way I can so we can get a dub.”

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor said he still needs to “do some work” before he can return from a high-ankle sprain but is trying to be back before the usual 4-6 week recovery window for his type of injury: “I still gotta do some work … to see if we can even attempt to go out there… I know high ankles are usually 4-6 (weeks), but me … I’m like, ‘Man, there’s no way.’” (James Boyd)

Indianapolis HC Shane Steichen ruled out Taylor for Week 7 against the Dolphins. (Adam Schefter)

ruled out Taylor for Week 7 against the Dolphins. (Adam Schefter) According to Howard Balzer, the Colts hosted OT Tyrone Wheatley for a workout.

Titans

Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins affirmed his love for Tennesse amidst trade rumors.

“I love my life,” Hopkins said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “I love where I am. God put me where I need to be, and He always will. I play football.”

Titans QB Will Levis said he still has a high level of confidence in himself despite a tough start to the season.

“High,” Levis said, via PFT. “I was disappointed how I let myself dip for that brief period of time. But I feel like I am back, and I am not going to let myself lose that again. I think the second you lose that edge it is hard to come back from. You just have to maintain that to be able to go out there and have that confidence and mindset to do what you are capable of. So, that’s what I am making sure I remind myself of every day, regardless of what my box score or stat line looks like. I know who I am, and at the end of day, numbers, or whatever anyone has to say, doesn’t define me.”

Titans LB Cedric Gray won’t be activated off injured reserve this week, per Jim Wyatt.