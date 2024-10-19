Colts Announce Four Roster Moves

The Colts announced four roster moves on Saturday, elevating CB Kelvin Joseph and LB Liam Anderson for Week 7.

Indianapolis has also signed LB Austin Ajiake to the practice squad and released WR Ethan Fernea from the unit.

Joseph, 24, was a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Kentucky by the Cowboys. He was in the third year of a four-year deal worth $7,781,160 million with a $3,019,026 signing bonus when Dallas traded him to the Dolphins.

Miami later waived Joseph and he opted to sign with the Seahawks practice squad shortly after.

In 2023, Joseph has appeared in four games for the Dolphins and recorded two tackles. He also appeared in one game for the Seahawks and recorded one tackles.