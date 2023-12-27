Colts Worked Out Four Defensive Backs

The Indianapolis Colts hosted four defensive backs for workouts on Wednesday including Bobby McCain, per the NFL Transactions wire.

The full list includes:

DB Kendell Brooks DB Karl Joseph DB Bobby McCain DB Jovante Moffatt

McCain, 29, is a former fifth-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $2.508 million rookie contract when the Dolphins signed him to a four-year extension worth $27 million, including $13 million guaranteed.

McCain was set to make base salaries of $6.375 million and $6.975 million over the final two years of his deal when the Dolphins released him. He signed a one-year deal with Washington for the 2021 NFL season.

He then signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Commanders back in March of 2022. However, Washington opted to release him and he caught on with the Giants last offseason.