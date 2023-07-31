Colts Working Out OL Jesse Davis

The Indianapolis Colts are set to bring in free agent OL Jesse Davis for a workout on Tuesday, according to Jordan Schultz.

Davis, 31, originally signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Idaho back in 2015. He was among Seattle’s roster cuts and eventually signed a future/reserve deal with the Jets.

The Dolphins signed Davis to their practice squad a year later and he’s been on their roster ever since. Davis finished out his three-year, $15 million contract that included $8.5 million guaranteed and was let go by the Dolphins.

Davis later caught on with the Vikings and was competing to start at guard, before losing the job and being traded to Pittsburgh ahead of the roster cut deadline.

In 2022, Davis appeared in 14 games for the Steelers but did not make a start.