Colts Working Out S Ronnie Harrison

According to Jordan Schultz, the Colts are working out veteran S Ronnie Harrison on Monday.

He’d be an interesting addition to their secondary if signed, as he has a lot of starting experience over the past few seasons.

Harrison, 26, was selected with the No. 93 overall pick in the third round out of Alabama by the Jaguars in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $3,263,032 contract that includes an $803,032 signing bonus.

Harrison was in the third year of his rookie deal when the Jaguars traded him to the Browns heading into the 2020 season. He returned to Cleveland on a one-year deal in 2022 after playing out his rookie contract.

In 2022, Harrison appeared in 16 games for the Browns and recorded 24 total tackles, 0.5 sacks and one pass deflection.

We have him listed in our Top 100 Available Free Agents list.