Colts Working Out Seven Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Colts are bringing in seven players for tryouts this week including DT Robert Nkemdiche.

The full list of players includes:

WR Marcell Ateman WR Chris Finke QB Brian Lewerke WR Kendrick Murphy DT Robert Nkemdiche WR Darrius Shepherd WR Jordan Suell

Nkemdiche, 26, was taken in the first round out of Ole Miss by the Cardinals back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $7.6 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1,122,808 for the 2019 season when the Cardinals waived him.

Arizona declined Nkemdiche’s fifth-year option back in May of 2019 and later moved on from him after he showed up to training camp out of shape. The Dolphins later signed him to a one-year, $1.16 million deal but was cut loose soon after being activated from the PUP list.

This is the first reported interest in him since Miami waived him in November 2019.

In 2018, Nkemdiche appeared in 10 games for the Cardinals and recorded 32 tackles, 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a pass defense.