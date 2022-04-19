Colts WR Ashton Dulin Signs RFA Tender

The Colts announced on Tuesday that restricted free agent WR Ashton Dulin has signed his tender.

The Colts had tendered him at the original round level which is worth about $2.4 million in 2022.

Dulin, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Malone University back in 2019. He signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Colts, but was waived coming out of the preseason and later re-signed to their practice squad.

The Colts placed him on injured reserve with a knee issue but he was later able to return at the end of the 2020 season.

In 2021, Dulin appeared in all 17 games for the Colts and caught 13 passes for 173 yards receiving and three touchdowns.