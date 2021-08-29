Colts WR T.Y. Hilton Expected To Miss Multiple Weeks With Injury

According to Stephen Holder and Zak Keefer, Colts WR T.Y. Hilton is expected to miss multiple weeks with an injury he sustained in Wednesday’s practice.

The injury is not considered season-ending but Holder and Keefer don’t have any more details on an exact timeline and how much, if any, regular-season time Hilton will miss.

Adam Schefter reports Hilton is being evaluated for an upper back/neck injury. He received medical attention after coming down with a tough catch in practice last week.

It’s yet another tough injury blow for the Colts, who are dealing with injuries to multiple key starters on offense at this point.

Hilton, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Colts back in 2012. He played out the final year of his six-year, $65.547 million contract that included $39 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $14,542,000 in 2020.

Hilton was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he re-signed with the Colts on a one-year deal worth up to $10 million.

In 2020, Hilton appeared in 15 games for the Colts and caught 56 passes for 762 yards receiving and five touchdowns.