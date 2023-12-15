Commanders Activate OL Saahdiq Charles, Make Two Other Moves

According to John Keim, the Commanders are activating OL Saahdiq Charles from injured reserve, placing TE Curtis Hodges on injured reserve, and elevating RB Jonathan Williams from the practice squad to the active roster.

Charles, 24, was originally drafted by Washington in the fourth round of the 2020 draft out of LSU. He is in the final year of a four-year, $4.09 million deal with the team.

In 2023, Charles has appeared in seven games for Washington and made seven starts at guard.