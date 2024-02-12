Commanders Adding Ken Norton Jr & John Pagano To Coaching Staff

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Commanders are hiring former Seahawks defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr as their linebackers coach.

Meanwhile, Ben Allbright reports that Washington is also hiring former Chargers and Raiders defensive coordinator John Pagano as part of Dan Quinn’s defensive staff.

Norton Jr, 57, began his NFL coaching career with the Seahawks back in 2010 as their linebackers coach. After five years in Seattle, Norton Jr departed to become the Raiders’ defensive coordinator in 2015 but was, unfortunately, fired in 2018.

The 49ers hired Norton as their assistant head coach/LBs coach before he landed the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator job soon after. Seattle moved on after the 2021 season and he later joined the UCLA coaching staff as their linebackers coach.

In 2021, the Seahawks’ defense ranked No. 28 in fewest yards allowed, No. 11 in fewest points allowed, No. 17 in fewest yards allowed and No. 31 in fewest passing yards allowed.

Pagano, 56, began his NFL coaching career with the Saints in 1996 as a defensive assistant. He spent a few years with the Colts before joining the Chargers in 2002 as a defensive assistant & quality control coach.

Pagano worked his way up to defensive coordinator in 2012 and spent five years in that role before he agreed to become the assistant HC/defense for the Raiders. After Ken Norton Jr was fired as Oakland’s defensive coordinator, Pagano was promoted to defensive coordinator for the remainder of the season.

The Texans hired him as their defensive coordinator in January of 2018. However, he was let after the 2019 season and spent two years as the Broncos’ linebackers coach.