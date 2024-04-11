Commanders Also Hosting Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy For Visit Next Week

According to Jordan Schultz, the Commanders are hosting Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy for an official 30 visit next week.

He adds McCarthy will join LSU QB Jayden Daniels and North Carolina QB Drake Maye as prospects to visit Washington, both of which have been previously reported.

Washington has a decision to make with the No. 2 pick in a couple of weeks, and while Daniels and Maye are viewed as the frontrunners, there appears to be at least a slim chance the Commanders are considering McCarthy.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

McCarthy, 21, won the National Championship at Michigan in 2023 and was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2023.

During his three-year career with Michigan, McCarthy started 28 of his 40 games, posting a record of 27-1, and completing 67.6 percent of his passes for 6,226 yards with 49 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also had 161 carries for 632 yards and 10 touchdowns.