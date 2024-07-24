Commanders Activate DT Johnny Newton, Place DL Efe Obada On PUP List

The Washington Commanders announced they have activated second-round DT Johnny Newton from the non-football injury list.

We have made the following roster moves:

— Activated DT Jer’Zhan Newton from the active/non-football injury list after passing his physical

— Declared DL Efe Obada physically unable to perform pic.twitter.com/HMpeWIVY3c — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 24, 2024

Washington also placed DL Efe Obada on the active/PUP list.

Newton, 21, was a consensus All-American in 2023 and was named First-Team All-Big Ten in 2022 and 2023. The Commanders selected him with the No. 36 overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $9,757,994 rookie contract that includes a $3,916,724 signing bonus and will carry a $1,774,181 cap figure for the 2024 season.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Javon Hargrave.

During his three seasons at Illinois, Newton appeared in 42 games, recording 187 tackles, 27.5 tackles for a loss, 18 sacks, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and five pass defenses.