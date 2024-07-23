NFC Notes: Daniel Jones, Darren Waller, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders second-round DT Johnny Newton said being drafted by Washington was a “dream come true.” Even though falling to the second round put a chip on his shoulder.

“Kids dream about this. I still feel like a kid, you know,” Newton said, via Commanders Wire. “It’s actually real. I’ve been playing football since I was five. So to be here is actually like a dream come true.”

Eagles

Despite a disappointing end to the 2023 season, Eagles HC Nick Sirianni has found joy this offseason among major organizational changes. Sirianni discussed his renewed happiness and his mindset of focusing on the current season and not the past.

“I mean, we know the job’s hard,” Sirianni said, via Zach Berman of AllPhly.com. “We know that it’s not easy and nobody in the NFL has it easy and everybody is cutthroat… We are, too. We want to go win, and that’s the main goal. You don’t get to have the joy of being a coach if you don’t win, right? But I do, I’m finding that joy in it. And that makes it lighter on your burden. …I’ve really appreciated that this offseason, being able to lead and lead men and have the relationships.”

“This is a new team, and all we’re concerned about is the 2024 Eagles. We went through our stuff and we learned things that we learned from last year. And then you implement those here …Saquon Barkley doesn’t care (about last year). In fact, he was really happy we lost the last game last year against the Giants, right? Same thing with Oren Burks. Same thing with Zack Baun. Same thing with Devin White. This is the 2024 Eagles and our expectations is enjoy the journey to get better. And there’s nothing we can do about the past except learn from it.”

Giants

Despite retiring, former Giants TE Darren Waller still thinks that QB Daniel Jones can get back to the way he played during the 2022 season and has the talent in him to return to form for 2024.

“I’m just excited for him to get another opportunity,” Waller said recently on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I feel like he gets a bad rep. 2022, man, [he] played such good football. Last year was his first opportunity to get out there and play on the new bag that he got. It was tough for us as an offense to protect him, and you can’t put any quarterback back there and not have any protection and expect them to really, truly thrive in the pocket. [I’m] hoping that they can get those things shored up and allow him to have an opportunity to show that he is a talented dude, he’s very athletic, like get his opportunity to play the football that he was playing in 2022. I feel like that’s definitely still in him.” “I know him for a fact, he’s motivated and excited to get back out there, excited to lead,” Waller added. “That’s when you learn the most about dudes is responding to opportunities like this.”