Commanders Interviewing Four Front Office Candidates Today, Including 49ers AGM Adam Peters

According to Albert Breer, the Commanders’ interview with 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters will be tonight in Miami.

Nicki Jhabvala reports Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham and Browns assistant GM Glenn Cook will interview today as well, while Eagles assistant Alec Halaby has his interview Wednesday.

Previous reports indicated Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi had his interview slated for today. All are interviewing for Washington’s head of football operations role and all will interview at owner Josh Harris‘ house in Miami.

Here’s the full list of candidates for Washington so far:

Browns assistant GM Glenn Cook (Requested Interview) Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Requested Interview) 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters (Scheduled) Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi (Scheduled) Cowboys VP of Player Personnel Will McClay

Peters has been a top GM candidate in recent years and declined to meet with the Titans and Cardinals last year to remain in San Francisco.

Peters began his career with the Patriots as a scouting assistant back in 2003 and was later promoted to area scout in 2006. He joined the Broncos as their director of college scouting and spent eight years with the franchise.

He was hired by the 49ers as their VP of player personnel in 2017 and promoted to assistant general manager a few years ago.

We’ll have more on Washington’s front office search as the news is available.