Commanders Announce Five Roster Moves For Week 8

The Washington Commanders announced a series of roster moves on Saturday for their Week 8 game.

The full list includes:

Commanders placed LB Cody Barton and G Saahdiq Charles on injured reserve.

and G on injured reserve. Commanders activated DT Phidarian Mathis from injured reserve.

from injured reserve. Commanders signed FB Alex Armah to their active roster.

to their active roster. Commanders elevated CB Tariq Castro-Fields to their active roster.

Barton, 26, was the No. 88 overall pick in the third round by the Seahawks out of Utah. The Seahawks traded up with the Vikings to draft him.

Barton finished a four-year, $3,404,124 rookie contract that included an $884,124 signing bonus before agreeing to a one-year deal with the Commanders this past March.

Barton will once again be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Barton has appeared in seven games and recorded 61 tackles and a fumble recovery.