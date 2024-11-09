Commanders Announce Five Roster Moves

The Commanders announced five roster moves Saturday, including signing RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. to the active roster.

The team is also placing TE Colson Yankoff on injured reserve, signing K Zane Gonzalez to the practice squad, and elevating Gonzalez along with DE Efe Obada for Week 10.

Rodriguez, 24, was a sixth-round pick to the Commanders out of Kentucky in 2023. He signed a four-year, $4 million contract through 2026.

Washington waived him after training camp this year but he caught back on the practice squad.

In 2024, Rodriguez has appeared in three games for the Commanders and rushed 11 times for 52 yards.