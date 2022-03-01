Commanders Announce Four Coaching Changes

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Washington Commanders announced four coaching changes on Tuesday. 

The team made four promotions, including:

  • Offensive QC coach Todd Storm to assistant TE coach
  • Offensive QC coach Luke Del Rio added assistant QB coach to his title
  • Defensive QC coach Vincent Rivera added assistant LB coach to his title
  • Coaching intern Cristian Garcia to defensive QC coach

