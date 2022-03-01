Commanders Announce Four Coaching Changes

The Washington Commanders announced four coaching changes on Tuesday.

We have made the following coaching changes — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 1, 2022

The team made four promotions, including:

Offensive QC coach Todd Storm to assistant TE coach

to assistant TE coach Offensive QC coach Luke Del Rio added assistant QB coach to his title

added assistant QB coach to his title Defensive QC coach Vincent Rivera added assistant LB coach to his title

added assistant LB coach to his title Coaching intern Cristian Garcia to defensive QC coach