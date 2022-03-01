Commanders Announce Four Coaching Changes

The Washington Commanders announced four coaching changes on Tuesday.
We have made the following coaching changes
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 1, 2022
The team made four promotions, including:
- Offensive QC coach Todd Storm to assistant TE coach
- Offensive QC coach Luke Del Rio added assistant QB coach to his title
- Defensive QC coach Vincent Rivera added assistant LB coach to his title
- Coaching intern Cristian Garcia to defensive QC coach
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!