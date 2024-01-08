Commanders Announce Four Roster Moves

The Washington Commanders announced they signed three players to futures deals including LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle, WR Davion Davis, and CB D’Angelo Mandell.

Washington also released TE Curtis Hodges on Monday.

We have made multiple roster moves:

— Released TE Curtis Hodges

— Signed LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle, WR Davion Davis and CB D’Angelo Mandell to Reserve/Futures Contracts — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 8, 2024

Futures deals are essentially training camp invites that secure these players a spot on the 90-man roster and a chance to compete for a spot on the team.

Davis, 27, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Sam Houston State in 2019. He was among Minnesota’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason but signed on with their practice squad once passing through waivers unclaimed.

The Vikings later brought Davis back and promoted him to the active roster. He signed a futures deal with Minnesota in January of 2020 but was let go that August.

From there, Davis caught on with the Browns before joining the Texans. However, he was placed on IR during camp and later cut with a settlement. He returned to Houston’s practice squad but was cut loose last month and signed with the Commanders’ practice squad last week.

In 2021, Davis appeared in two games for the Texans and caught one of three targets for 17 yards.