Commanders Announce Interview With 49ers Assistant HC Anthony Lynn

The Washington Commanders announced they are interviewing 49ers assistant HC/RB coach Anthony Lynn for their offensive coordinator vacancy today.

Lynn, 54, played six seasons in the NFL for the Broncos and 49ers before taking his first coaching job in 2000 as the Broncos’ special teams assistant. He had brief stints with the Jaguars, Cowboys, Browns and Jets as their running backs coach before he was hired by the Bills in 2015.

Buffalo promoted Lynn to offensive coordinator after firing Greg Roman and he later took over for Rex Ryan toward the end of the 2016 season. The Chargers later hired him as their head coach in 2017 and signed him to a one-year extension.

Los Angeles fired Lynn in 2021 and the Lions hired him as their offensive coordinator for the 2021 season. He was let go after one year and joined the 49ers last February as their assistant head coach/RBs coach.

During his four years with the Chargers, Lynn led the team to a record of 33-31 (51.6 percent), which includes one playoff appearance.