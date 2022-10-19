Commanders Sign FB Alex Armah To PS, Release OT Christian DiLauro

The Commanders announced two practice squad moves on Wednesday, including signing FB Alex Armah and releasing OT Christian DiLauro.

We have made multiple practice squad moves:

— Signed RB Alex Armah to the practice squad

— Released T Christian DiLauro from the practice squad

Washington’s practice squad now includes:

T Alex Akingbulu DT David Bada (international) DE William Bradley-King CB Corn Elder WR Alex Erickson LB Khaleke Hudson CB Danny Johnson G Nolan Laufenberg (injured) WR Kyric McGowan WR Marken Michel T Aaron Monteiro RB Jaret Patterson LB De’Jon Harris G Wes Martin DE Benning Potoa’e G Keaton Sutherland RB Alex Armah

DiLauro, 27, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois in 2018. He was released by Cleveland during final roster cuts and immediately signed to the practice squad.

The Browns waived DiLauro from the practice squad after only two days, however. He later caught on with the 49ers practice squad and re-signed in San Francisco on a futures deal for 2019. The 49ers waived him at the beginning of August and he caught on with the Texans before ending up on their practice squad.

After being released by the Texans, DiLauro signed with the Steelers practice squad before joining the Titans last year. He has bounced on and off the Titans’ practice squad this season so far.

In 2021, DiLauro appeared in one game for the Titans.

Armah, 28, was taken in the sixth round by the Panthers out of West Georgia in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.55 million contract with Carolina but was unfortunately among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

The Panthers later signed him to their practice squad before promoting him to the active roster, where he stayed for the next three seasons.

Armah signed a one-year $1.1 million deal with the Saints in 2021. He was waived coming out of the preseason and had a stint on the practice squad before rejoining the active roster briefly. He was cut again and signed to Washington’s practice squad, bouncing back and forth between there and the active roster.

Washington re-signed Armah to a futures deal for the 2022 season but he was cut during training camp.

In 2021, Armah appeared in 11 games for the Saints and Washington. He rushed five times for 21 yards and caught one pass for one yard and one touchdown.