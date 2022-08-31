Commanders Claim CBs Rachad Wildgoose & Tariq Castro-Fields

The Washington Commanders officially claimed two players off of waivers on Wednesday including CB Tariq Castro-Fields from the 49ers and CB Rachad Wildgoose from the Jets.

Wildgoose, 22, is a former sixth-round pick by the Jets in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin. He’s entering the second year of a four-year, $3,636,244 rookie contract including a $156,244 signing bonus but was among their final roster cuts this week.

In 2021, Wildgoose appeared in five games for the Jets and recorded two total tackles and no interceptions.