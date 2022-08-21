Commanders Claim TE Kendall Blanton Off Waivers From Rams

According to his agent, the Commanders have claimed TE Kendall Blanton off of waivers from the Rams.
New beginnings! @TheKspecial_ @Commanders @PrioritySports #NFL pic.twitter.com/nU2W84zLd2
— Kenny Zuckerman (@kenny_zuckerman) August 21, 2022
Blanton, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Missouri back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Rams, but was waived at the start of the season.
Blanton was later added to the Rams’ practice squad and has been on and off of the unit ever since.
In 2021, Blanton appeared in 11 games for the Rams and caught four passes for 37 yards.
