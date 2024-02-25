According to Ralph Vacchiano, multiple NFL sources have told him the Commanders could get trade interest in QB Sam Howell this offseason.

Vacchiano notes it’s possible Washington could get a third-round pick from a quarterback-needy team closer to the draft.

The Commanders are expected to move in a different direction at quarterback this offseason, likely with the No. 2 pick, which leaves Howell in a little bit of limbo.

While he flashed at times as the starter in 2023, his play deteriorated as the season went along and he was benched twice in the final few weeks of the season.

Still, he showed enough potential as a possible starter that another team could be intrigued.

Howell, 23, was considered to be one of the top quarterback prospects in the country entering his junior season at North Carolina but fell to the fifth round after a rocky year and was drafted by the Commanders in 2022.

He is in the third year of a four-year $4,021,599 contract that includes a $361,599 signing bonus.

In 2023, Howell appeared in all 17 games for the Commanders and completed 63.4 percent of his passes for 3,946 yards, 21 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. He added 48 carries for 263 yards and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Howell as the news is available.