Commanders Cut OT Drew Himmelman

The Washington Commanders announced that they have cut OT Drew Himmelman on Wednesday.

Himmelman, 26, went undrafted out of Illinois State back in 2021 and caught on with Denver, receiving the largest contract among the Broncos’ undrafted free agents last year.

He was waived coming out of training camp but was then added to the team’s practice squad before being waived by the team once again this offseason. Washington claimed him off of waivers from the Broncos this week.

Himmelman is one of the tallest players in the NFL standing at 6’10 and is yet to appear in an NFL game.