Commanders Cut Two Players

The Washington Commanders announced they released WR Alex Erickson and LB Drew White on Friday.

Erickson, 30, signed on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin back in 2016. He was entering the final year of a three-year, $1.62 million contract when he agreed to a two-year contract is worth $4.68 million in 2018.

Erickson signed on with the Texans as a free agent this past March. However, he was released coming out of the preseason and signed on with the Panthers’ practice squad before being promoted in September of 2021. He signed with the Commanders in May of last year.

In 2022, Erickson appeared in two games for the Commanders and recorded four punt returns for 25 yards (6.3 YPR).