Commanders Cut WR Byron Pringle

The Washington Commanders announced they released WR/KR Byron Pringle on Friday.

Pringle, 30, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State in 2018. He ended up spending his first year on the Chiefs’ injured reserve list.

Pringle made the Chiefs 53-man roster in his second season, but ended up bouncing on and off the practice squad.

Pringle received the original round tender at $2.133 million in 2021 and returned to the Chiefs. From there, Pringle signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Bears that included $4 million guaranteed.

He then joined the Commanders on a one-year deal in 2023. Washington re-signed him this offseason.

In 2023, Pringle appeared in all 17 games for the Commanders and caught 14 passes on 22 targets for 161 yards receiving and no touchdowns.