Commanders Designate DT Phidarian Mathis To Return

The Washington Commanders announced they have designated DT Phidarian Mathis to return from injured reserve.

This opens up a three-week window for Mathis to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Mathis, 25, was a two-year starter at Alabama and earned second-team All-American and second-team All-SEC honors in 2021. The Commanders used the No. 47 overall pick on him in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He is in the second year of a four-year $7,506,373 contract that includes a $2,639,180 signing bonus.

Mathis appeared in just one game in 2022 before injuring his knee and missing the season.

During his four-year college career, Mathis appeared in 55 games and made 20 starts, recording 165 total tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and six pass defenses.