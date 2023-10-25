Commanders Designate DT Phidarian Mathis To Return

The Washington Commanders announced they have designated DT Phidarian Mathis to return from injured reserve.
This opens up a three-week window for Mathis to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.
Mathis, 25, was a two-year starter at Alabama and earned second-team All-American and second-team All-SEC honors in 2021. The Commanders used the No. 47 overall pick on him in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
He is in the second year of a four-year $7,506,373 contract that includes a $2,639,180 signing bonus.
Mathis appeared in just one game in 2022 before injuring his knee and missing the season.
During his four-year college career, Mathis appeared in 55 games and made 20 starts, recording 165 total tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and six pass defenses.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!