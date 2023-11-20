Commanders Designate LB Cody Barton To Return From IR

The Washington Commanders announced Monday that they’ve designated LB Cody Barton to return from injured reserve.

We've opened the 21-day practice window for LB Cody Barton pic.twitter.com/Cs8sWbi76W — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 20, 2023

Barton, 27, was the No. 88 overall pick in the third round by the Seahawks out of Utah. The Seahawks traded up with the Vikings to draft him.

Barton finished a four-year, $3,404,124 rookie contract that included an $884,124 signing bonus before joining the Commanders this past March on a one-year deal.

In 2023, Barton has appeared in seven games for the Commanders and recorded 61 tackles and a fumble recovery.