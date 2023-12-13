Commanders Designate OL Saahdiq Charles To Return From IR

The Washington Commanders announced they have designated OL Saahdiq Charles to return from injured reserve.

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Charles, 24, was originally drafted by Washington in the fourth round of the 2020 draft out of LSU. He is in the final year of a four-year, $4.09 million deal with the team.

In 2023, Charles has appeared in seven games for Washington and made seven starts at guard.