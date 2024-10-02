Commanders Designating QB Marcus Mariota To Return Among Other Moves

The Washington Commanders are designating QB Marcus Mariota to return from injured reserve, per Ian Rapoport.

The Commanders also announced they are designating DE Efe Obada and fifth-round LB Jordan Magee to return from IR, while WR Jamison Crowder is being placed on IR.

We have made the following roster moves:

— Opened the 21-day practice window for LB Jordan Magee, QB Marcus Mariota and DL Efe Obada

— Placed WR Jamison Crowder on the Reserve/Injured List — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 2, 2024

This opens a three-week window for them to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster.

Mariota, 30, is a former No. 2 overall pick of the Titans back in 2015. He signed a four-year, $24.214 million rookie contract that was fully guaranteed.

The Titans picked up Mariota’s fifth-year option worth $20.922 million for the 2019 season. They declined to re-sign him as an unrestricted free agent after he lost the starting job, though, and he ultimately agreed to a two-year contract with the Raiders worth $17.6 million.

After playing out his deal in Las Vegas, Mariota signed a two-year deal with the Falcons in 2022. Atlanta opted to release him and he signed a one-year deal with the Eagles worth $5 million.

From there, Mariota joined the Commanders this offseason.

In 2023, Mariota appeared in three games for the Eagles and completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 164 yards to go along with one touchdown and one interception.