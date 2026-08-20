Commanders DT Jer’Zhan Newton Without Timetable To Return Following Pec Surgery

Per Nicki Jhabvala, Commanders HC Dan Quinn said DT Jer’Zhan Newton‘s timetable for returning from pectoral surgery is unclear.

Jhabvala adds that typical returns from a torn pectoral muscle are usually around three to four months, but depend on the player and location of the tear.

Newton, 23, was a consensus All-American in 2023 and was named First-Team All-Big Ten in 2022 and 2023. The Commanders selected him with the No. 36 overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $9,757,994 rookie contract that includes a $3,916,724 signing bonus.

In 2025, Newton appeared in 17 games and made two starts, recording 38 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, and four tackles for loss.

We will have more on Newton when it becomes available.