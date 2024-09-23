Commanders Elevate CB Bobby Price & DE Andre Jones Jr.

The Commanders announced the elevation of CB Bobby Price and DE Andre Jones Jr. from the practice squad to the active roster.

Price, 26, signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Norfolk State back in April of 2020. He was released coming out of training camp and was on and off their practice squad before being promoted to their active roster.

Price became an unrestricted free agent after signing an exclusive rights contract with the Lions and caught on with the Cardinals.

He signed with the Commanders ahead of the 2024 season but was among their final roster cuts and brought back to the practice squad.

In 2024, Price has appeared in one game for the Commanders and recorded no statistics.