Commanders Elevate CB Danny Johnson & LB Khaleke Hudson For Thursday Night Football

The Washington Commanders officially called up CB Danny Johnson and LB Khaleke Hudson from the practice squad ahead of Thursday’s game.

We’ve elevated LB Khaleke Hudson and CB Danny Johnson from the practice squad — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 13, 2022

Johnson, 26, signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Southern University in 2018. He’s been re-signed to one-year deals by the Commanders for the last three seasons.

In 2021, Johnson appeared in 12 games and recorded 20 tackles, one forced fumble, and two pass defenses.