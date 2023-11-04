Commanders Elevate Two Offensive Linemen For Week 9

The Washington Commanders announced Saturday that they’ve elevated T Alex Akingbulu and C/G Nolan Laufenberg to their active roster.

Laufenberg, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Air Force back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Broncos.

Laufenberg lasted a few months in Denver before signing on to the Commanders’ practice squad. He’s returned to Washington on futures contracts each of the last two years.

Laufenberg has been on and off of the practice squad this season.

Laufenberg has yet to appear in an NFL game.