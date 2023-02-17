Commanders Expected To Hire Eric Bieniemy As Offensive Coordinator

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Commanders and Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy have “mutual interest” in a deal and things are “trending in the right direction toward him being their new coordinator.”

According to Rapoport, the two parties are working through some specifics right now, but Bieniemy is considered to be Washington’s “top choice” and a deal could be official at some point today.

Bieniemy was once again shut out of a head coaching job this year, though he interviewed with the Colts. At this point, it seems like Bieniemy will have to try and prove himself outside of Kansas City to land one of those jobs, whether that’s fair or not.

Bieniemy, 53, played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Chargers, Bengals, and Eagles before retiring in 1999. His NFL coaching career began in 2006 when he took over as the Vikings’ RBs coach.

The Chiefs hired him for the same position in 2013 and he was later promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018. Kansas City signed Bieniemy to an extension in 2021, where he’s remained since.

Kansas City has perennially been among the NFL’s most prolific offenses during Bieniemy’s tenure.

We’ll have more on Bieniemy as the news is available.