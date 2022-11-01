Commanders Expected To Release CB William Jackson

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Commanders are expected to release CB William Jackson if they are unable to find a trade for him by today’s deadline.

Fowler adds that while teams have called regarding Jackson, no trade has materialized, likely due to his back injury and contract.

Jackson signed with Washington as a big-ticket free agent last year but the fit has been poor so far. The veteran corner was hoping for a trade to a scheme that plays more man coverage.

Washington likely struggled to find a taker for Jackson’s money, as he’s due $10 million in guaranteed salary this season, per Over The Cap.

Spotrac adds that Jackson’s release will cost Washington $13.4 million in 2022 and $9 million in 2023. The move will also save them $6.75 million in 2023, with Jackson earning $27 million of his $40.5 million deal.

Jackson, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Bengals back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $9.7 million contract when the Bengals picked up Jackson’s fifth option worth $9,954,000 for the 2020 season.

Jackson was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he signed a three-year, $42 million deal with Washington. He’s due base salaries of $5 million and $9.25 million over the final two years of the deal.

In 2022, Jackson has appeared in four games for the Commanders and recorded 15 total tackles and two pass deflections. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 84 cornerback out of 104 qualifying players.

We’ll have more on the Commanders and Jackson as the news is available.