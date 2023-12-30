Commanders Expected To Start QB Sam Howell In Week 17

Per Aaron Wilson, the Commanders are expected to start QB Sam Howell in Week 17 with QB Jacoby Brissett experiencing a hamstring issue.

Howell, 23, was considered to be one of the top quarterback prospects in the country entering his junior season but fell to the fifth round after a rocky year and was drafted by the Commanders in 2022.

He is in the second year of a four-year $4,021,599 contract that includes a $361,599 signing bonus.

In 2023, Howell has appeared in 15 games for the Commanders and completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 3,624 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions. He added 43 carries for 265 yards and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Washington’s quarterback situation as the news is available.