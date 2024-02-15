Commanders Finalize 2024 Coaching Staff

The Washington Commanders announced their finalized coaching staff for the 2024 season under new HC Dan Quinn.

The staff includes:

Chief of staff Sarah Hogan

Development coach Pete Ohnegian

OC Kliff Kingsbury

Assistant QB coach David Blough

Offensive assistant Andre Coleman

WR coach Bobby Engram

OL coach Bobby Johnson

Pass game coordinator/Assistant HC Brian Johnson

RB coach/Run game coordinator Anthony Lynn

QB coach Tavita Pritchard

TE coach David Raih

Assistant OL coach Darnell Stapleton

QC coach Shane Toub

DC Joe Whitt Jr.

Defensive QC coach George Banko

DB coach Tommy Donatell

Assistant DL coach Sharrif Floyd

Assistant DB coach William Gay

Pass rush specialist Ryan Kerrigan

LB coach Ken Norton Jr.

Senior defensive assistant John Pagano

Defensive pass game coordinator Jason Simmons

DL coach Darryl Tapp

ST coordinator Larry Izzo

Some of the new additions that haven’t been reported previously include Blough, who was a journeyman quarterback the past few seasons and looks to be making the transition to coach, Hogan who was with the Falcons and Gay who played 11 seasons in the NFL.