Commanders Finalize 2024 Coaching Staff

The Washington Commanders announced their finalized coaching staff for the 2024 season under new HC Dan Quinn.
The staff includes:
- Chief of staff Sarah Hogan
- Development coach Pete Ohnegian
- OC Kliff Kingsbury
- Assistant QB coach David Blough
- Offensive assistant Andre Coleman
- WR coach Bobby Engram
- OL coach Bobby Johnson
- Pass game coordinator/Assistant HC Brian Johnson
- RB coach/Run game coordinator Anthony Lynn
- QB coach Tavita Pritchard
- TE coach David Raih
- Assistant OL coach Darnell Stapleton
- QC coach Shane Toub
- DC Joe Whitt Jr.
- Defensive QC coach George Banko
- DB coach Tommy Donatell
- Assistant DL coach Sharrif Floyd
- Assistant DB coach William Gay
- Pass rush specialist Ryan Kerrigan
- LB coach Ken Norton Jr.
- Senior defensive assistant John Pagano
- Defensive pass game coordinator Jason Simmons
- DL coach Darryl Tapp
- ST coordinator Larry Izzo
Some of the new additions that haven’t been reported previously include Blough, who was a journeyman quarterback the past few seasons and looks to be making the transition to coach, Hogan who was with the Falcons and Gay who played 11 seasons in the NFL.
