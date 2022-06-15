Commanders HC Ron Rivera: “We’re Not Trading Terry McLaurin”

Commanders HC Ron Rivera told reporters in no uncertain terms they don’t plan to trade WR Terry McLaurin, per John Keim.

“We’re not trading Terry. Everything we’re doing we’re trying to get this done,” he said.

McLaurin skipped minicamp for Washington this week as the two sides continue to discuss a long-term deal. Things are apparently far enough apart between the two sides that McLaurin felt it necessary to send a message by skipping minicamp.

Washington could fine McLaurin in the range of $95,000 for missing all three days of minicamp. However, they can also forgive those fines as part of negotiations later on.

The wide receiver market has exploded this offseason and it’s likely McLaurin is looking at a deal well north of $20 million a year, perhaps closer to $25 million annually.

We’ve seen other teams trade their star receivers rather than fork over that much money this offseason, but it seems like the Commanders aren’t ready to do that just yet.

McLaurin, 26, was selected with the No. 76 overall pick in the third round out of Ohio State by Washington in 2019. He is entering the final year of a four-year, $3,962,594 contract.

McLaurin is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, McLaurin appeared in all 17 games for Washington and caught 77 of 130 targets for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns.

We will have more news on McLaurin as it becomes available.